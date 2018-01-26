Both drivers walk away from Southington rollover crash

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was injured in a rollover crash that left the two cars involved heavily damaged in Southington.

Fire departments from Southington, Champion and Farmington responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Both of the drivers were checked for injuries at the scene of the crash and didn’t want to be taken to the hospital.

Calls to the Southington Fire Department for more information were unsuccessful.

