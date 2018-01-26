Bulldogs Unite, and donate thousands to Rygalski family

The Lakeview senior was given a total of $3,567 from the fundraising efforts

Alexis Rygalski, Lakeview

Poland, OH (WKBN) – The Battle of the Bulldogs was a great game, for an even better cause Friday night.

The Poland Seminary High School Athletic Department donated all proceeds of their home game against Lakeview to Alexis Rygalski and her family. The Lakeview senior was honored at midcourt before the start of the 4th given a total of $3,567 from the fundraising efforts.

Rygalski is fighting against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and both communities came out to support. All proceeds will go to the Rygalski Family to offset medical expenses.

