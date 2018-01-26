Darlene Ann (Berkheimer) Brubaker Obituary

SALINEVILLE, Ohio – Darlene Ann (Berkheimer) Brubaker, 75, went home to be with the Lord at 3:27 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born March 5, 1942 in Wellsville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. and June L. (Byers) Berkheimer.

A homemaker, she had a servant’s heart and always put her family first.

She enjoyed gardening and was known for her beautiful peonies.

Survivors include her husband, Harold E. Brubaker, whom she married in 1999; two children, Richard “Ricky” (Tammi) Ball of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Christina “Christy” Baker of Salineville; grandchildren, Lilli and Coraline Ball and siblings, Grant and Bill Berkheimer, Keith Moore, Marsha McClish, Janet Palmer, Sandy Nicholson, Nellie Madden, Nona Hicks and James and John Rice.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Morgan “Ted” Ball in 1995; her sisters, Sherry Stoll and Alora Murphy and a son, Jeff Adkins.

Calling hours are Tuesday, January 30 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Weber Funeral Home.

The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30 at the funeral home with the Rev. Tina Gallaher officiating.