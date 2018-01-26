Edward J. Bonacker Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Edward J. Bonacker, 71, of the city’s west side, passed away Friday afternoon, January 26, 2018 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Edward was born September 25, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of the late William E. and Ann N. (Sorrentino) Bonacker and was a lifelong area resident, with his formative years spent in the Brier Hill neighborhood.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He worked at Stambaugh Thompson’s warehouse, as a landscaper with his son and for General Extrusions.

Mr. Bonacker liked to vacation at Geneva on the Lake, collecting coins and model cars. He had a special fondness for lighthouses, collecting models and taking pictures of them. He was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football. He was also a 1st degree black belt in Taekwondo. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy L. Bonacker, whom he married November 1, 1968; Nancy passed away on December 27, 2017. Edward leaves to cherish his memory two children, Shannon (Douglas) Vilkinofsky of Parma and Daniel (Rachael) Bonacker of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Kyle and Matthew Vilkinofsky and Amelia and Sophia Bonacker; a sister, Sharon Bonacker of Lake Milton; two brothers, William (Debbie) Bonacker of Warren and Kenneth (Cindy) Bonacker of Youngstown; many nieces and nephews as well as many extended family members.

Edward will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 29 at the Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Edward’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.