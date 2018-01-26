Eleanor A. DiLullo Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Eleanor A. DiLullo, 85, passed away Friday afternoon, January 26, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor was born August 20, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Vito and Mathilda Reinholtz Taormina and was a lifelong area resident.

Eleanor grew up on the south side of Youngstown and attended South High School.

She was quite a lady in the nightclub and restaurant world of “old Youngstown”, including the Colonial House, Cicero’s, Chez Paree and Jimmy Chieffo’s Restaurant. She also worked as one of the first women on the assembly line at the General Motors Lordstown Plant during its very early years.

Ellie was a loving mother who tirelessly drove her sons around town during their years playing sports and was generous to all with her time and love.

Eleanor attended St. Rose Church in Girard.

She was a fun-loving personality and got along with people of all races and colors. Eleanor liked her various games of chance, playing the lottery, poker and gin. She was very lighthearted, kind and loving. She also liked to knit and was a very pious and religious person.

She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Vito DiLullo of Portland, Oregon, Guy (Adrien Lucas) DiLullo of Sarasota, Florida and Mike (Terri) Wagner of Canfield; five grandchildren, Kayleigh Sevi of Huntington Beach, California, Alaska DiLullo and Louis DiLullo, each of Portland, Nick Wagner of Canfield and Becca Wagner of Washington D.C.; several nieces and nephews, including Connie Deramo and Bernadette Pernotto, who cared for Eleanor throughout her life and many extended family members.

Eleanor will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Seven siblings, Lucille Deramo, Frances Bucci, Antonette Ellashek, Josephine Merlock, Joseph Taormina, Rose Marie Pernotto and Barbara Scimeca and her former husband, Orlando DiLullo, preceded Eleanor in death.

Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 29, at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 12:00 Noon by the Rev. Monsignor John Zuraw and Rev. Raymond J. Thomas.

Committal services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Eleanor’s family would like to thank the staff of MVI Hospice, especially her nurse, Nick Schuller, for the kindness shown and care given to Eleanor during her illness.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Eleanor’s family.