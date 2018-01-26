Fugitive of the Week: Man charged with armed robberies considered dangerous

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of two armed robberies that happened last week. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Luis Mateo, IV, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm. Police say both of the robberies happened on January 20.

A detective on the case said in one instance, Mateo pulled a woman inside of a car through the window, pointed a gun at her and took all of her money and gift cards.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6’2” tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Warrants for his arrest were issued by the Struthers and Campbell police departments on Tuesday. According to the detective, Mateo also has warrants from a police chase on January 8.

Those with information on Mateo’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

