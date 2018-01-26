Get a glimpse of the International Space Station tonight

The station will be visible about 7 p.m. in the southwest sky and will move toward the northeast

By Published: Updated:
In this image made from video provided by NASA, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky holds a mini satellite before launching it by hand from the International Space Station on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (NASA via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The International Space Station will be visible Friday, Jan. 26 in our area.

The station will be visible about 7 p.m. in the southwest sky and will move toward the northeast.

YSU Planetarium Engineer Curt Spivey said it will look a lot like the planet Venus.

“When the sun is over the horizon, up above but not down where it reflects a lot of sunlight, it’s actually brighter than the planet Venus,” Spivey said. “It will look like a dot to you, just like Venus. The difference is Venus looks like it stays put, but the ISS moves.”

That movement will appear slow, but the ISS travels at about 17,000 miles per hour.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s