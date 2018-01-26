Get a glimpse of the International Space Station tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The International Space Station will be visible Friday, Jan. 26 in our area.

The station will be visible about 7 p.m. in the southwest sky and will move toward the northeast.

YSU Planetarium Engineer Curt Spivey said it will look a lot like the planet Venus.

“When the sun is over the horizon, up above but not down where it reflects a lot of sunlight, it’s actually brighter than the planet Venus,” Spivey said. “It will look like a dot to you, just like Venus. The difference is Venus looks like it stays put, but the ISS moves.”

That movement will appear slow, but the ISS travels at about 17,000 miles per hour.