Hang up if you get this call from ‘Mahoning Co. Sheriff’s Office’

If someone calls and asks for money because you missed jury duty, hang up and contact the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office at 330-480-5000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about yet another scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement.

Callers claiming to be sheriff’s deputies have been contacting people, saying they missed jury duty.

The callers then threaten to arrest the person unless they pay through money orders or Green Dot cards.

If you get a call like this, you should hang up and contact the sheriff’s office at 330-480-5000.

A law enforcement agency would never ask for money in lieu of arrest.

