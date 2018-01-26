Judge: Man accused of 1991 Niles murder must take antipsychotic pills

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge said healthcare workers can force a psychotic man accused of a 1991 Niles murder to take new medication, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say James Hubbard was involved in the shooting death of Sallie Beatty and attempted murder of Lori Kirkwood. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1993.

Hubbard is currently committed to Heartland Behavioral Healthcare in Massillon, Ohio.

Caretakers say his current medication is not working, but he refuses to take anything else.

They say Hubbard is at risk of harming himself and others. He is actively psychotic and experiencing paranoia, according to caretakers.

On January 8, he attacked a nurse doing rounds with no warning, the documents say.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge W. Wyatt McKay said Hubbard must cooperate and take the medication. If he doesn’t, workers have permission to force him to take it.

