Lipke helps Boardman to their 5th win

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman registered a well-earned 65-50 win over Lakeside. Holden Lipke posted a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds) while dishing out 4 assists. Mike Melewski scored 11 by making three 3-point shots. JaJuantae Young and Cam Kreps also scored 9 and 8 points apiece.

The Spartans (5-8) had only won once in their last eight outings prior to tonight. Next up for the Spartans will be a trip to Canfield on Tuesday.

Lakeside (2-12) has now fallen for the eleventh time in a row. The Dragons will meet Howland on the road on Tuesday.