Lipke helps Boardman to their 5th win

The Spartans will face Canfield on Tuesday.

By Published:
Boardman Spartans High School Basketball

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman registered a well-earned 65-50 win over Lakeside. Holden Lipke posted a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds) while dishing out 4 assists. Mike Melewski scored 11 by making three 3-point shots. JaJuantae Young and Cam Kreps also scored 9 and 8 points apiece.

The Spartans (5-8) had only won once in their last eight outings prior to tonight. Next up for the Spartans will be a trip to Canfield on Tuesday.

Lakeside (2-12) has now fallen for the eleventh time in a row. The Dragons will meet Howland on the road on Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s