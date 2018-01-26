Marjorie A. Dixon Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Marjorie A. Dixon, 97, of Middle Beaver Road, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2018 at her home, following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Dixon was born January 29, 1920 in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward G. and Carrie Edna (Donnalley) Wirks and had lived all of her life in this area.

She was a 1937 graduate of East Palestine High School and the first of her family to graduate high school.

Marjorie was a homemaker and faithful member of the Elkton United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of AARP and volunteered through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Mrs. Dixon also enjoyed travelling with her friends and family.

Her husband, Harold Benton Dixon, whom she married March 17, 1939, preceded her in death December 16, 1973. She was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel B. Dixon; sisters, Evelyn DeSellem and Jean Peters and her brother, James Wirks.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Patricia Whitten (Bill) Stuba of Lisbon and Ilene R. McCoy of Boardman; sons, Kenneth (Mary) Dixon and Phillip (Vickie) Dixon, both of Lisbon; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-stepgrandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 29 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Joanne Dota, Hospice of the Valley chaplain, officiating.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 28 at the funeral home.

