Mary E. (Townsend) Bush Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Mary E. (Townsend) Bush, 90, of New Waterford, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at Parkside Healthcare Center, where she has resided since 2015.

Mary was born January 24, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Evelyn Smith Cleveland.

She was a graduate of Columbiana High School and went on to work as a Sales Associate for several men’s fashion clothing stores in the area. Never retiring, she went to work planting and selling flowers at Glass and Greens Nursery in East Palestine.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Sandie (Larry) McMillin of Georgetown, South Carolina; sons, Daniel (Marsha) Townsend of Wichita, Kansas, Timothy (Linda) Townsend of New Waterford, Jay (Cheryl) Townsend, Chris Townsend, both of East Palestine and a stepson, Scott (Susan) Bush of Salem, Ohio; two sisters, Gladys Morrow of Aiken, South Carolina and Reba Foust of Rollo, Missouri; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bush, “the love of her life” in February 2004; a brother, Novie Cleveland and a sister, Nancy Cleveland.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 31 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Followed by a private interment at Crest Haven Memorial Park in New Waterford.

Funeral arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.