New phone scam asks for credit card information to keep power on

Penn Power confirmed they do not conduct business like this over the phone

By Published:
phone scam generic
Courtesy: WCMH

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Neshannock Township police are warning residents of a new phone scam involving monthly power bills.

A resident will receive a phone call with Penn Power on the caller ID. The caller on the phone will say you’re two months behind on your monthly bill, but if you give them your credit card information over the phone, your power will not be shut off.

Penn Power confirmed they do not conduct business like this over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, do not give out any of your information and report it to the police. You can also call Penn Power directly to check your balance.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s