New Polish food truck already a hit with Valley locals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s another food truck rolling around the Youngstown area, this one specializing in polish food.

Babcia’s Lunchbox is owned by 30-year-old Elisha Veon, of East Palestine. She bought the food truck in August and was ready for business the next month.

Babcia means grandmother in Polish, and the recipes come from Veon’s Polish-born great-grandmother.

“Well, this was the way we were able to continue her legacy while still not breaking the bank,” Veon said.

Friday, Veon was grilling pierogies outside Noble Creature Cask House, a new bar located at the intersection of Rayen Avenue and Walnut Street.

“I mean I could pan sear them but it would take me 800 years. I mean there’s times where this whole thing is gone in a minute,” Veon said.

Phil Kidd, of Youngstown, ordered haluski off the menu.

“What I like about this, in particular, is that it has a thicker noodle, almost like an egg noodle type, and that was great. And the pierogis have a little bit of a smokey taste, which is just phenomenal,” he said.

Marcy Gerhart, owner of Noble Creature Cask House, says this is the second time the food truck has been outside her bar, and she loves it.

“She changes the menu, everything’s homemade and I know that she tries to get as many local products as she can,” Gerhart said.

Veon was adding beer cheese made from one of Cask House’s homemade beers to some haluski, then added bacon.

“We did that to kind of spice up — give a little traditional food a twist,” Veon said.

Barb Adams, Veon’s grandmother, helps out with the food truck.

“People kind of follow us around because they like it,” Adams said.

Veon has made about 20 stops so far and expects the warm months to be busy. She’s already booking locations into September.

“Our community in East Palestine, though it’s a small village, has really just supported us so much and been really excited,” Veon said.

The next stop for Babcia’s Lunchbox will be Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, just in time for Groundhog Day.