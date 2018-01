Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team remains perfect on the season at (14-0) with a 57-48 win over Lakeview Friday night.

Poland junior Braeden O’Shaughnessy led the way with 22 points. Dan Kramer scored 14, and Mike Diaz chipped in 11 for the Bulldogs.

T.J. Lynch had a game high 15 points for Lakeview, while Drew Munno added 14. The loss snaps a 9-game winning streak for Lakeview.