Player of the Game: Sharon’s Ethan Porterfield



SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon’s Ethan Porterfield was named Player of the Game for his play in the Tigers’ 51-46 win over Grove City Friday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 26th

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Porterfield piled up 19 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in the victory. The junior standout helped the Tigers improve to 15-2 on the season and 9-0 in District 10 Region 9.