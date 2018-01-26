Police: Mom charged after young boys walked to Warren Rite Aid alone

Rebecca Rice, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangering

Rebecca Rice, Warren Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of two young children found wandering by themselves in Warren was arrested Thursday.

Two employees of the Rite Aid on Parkman Road said they found two boys, 4 and 5 years old, playing in the store. At first, they thought the children’s parent was waiting at the pharmacy but when they realized the kids were alone, they called 911.

The boys told the employees they “walked there to buy things by themselves,” according to a police report.

Officers were able to track down the mother, 24-year-old Rebecca Rice. When police arrived at her apartment, they said the door was open.

She told them she had been sleeping, police said.

Rice was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangering.

Officers said she never asked if her children were alright.

According to police, the temperature was 31 degrees at the time. They said the boys probably would have had to walk 20 minutes to get to the store.

