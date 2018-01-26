Porterfield leads Sharon past Grove City in OT



SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon topped Grove City 51-46 in overtime Friday night in a live presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Friday night.

Ethan Porterfield led the Tigers with 19 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Tristan Ballard reached double-figures with 10 points and six boards, while Elite Williams added 9 points and five rebounds.

Isaac Thrasher tallied 19 points to lead the Eagles, while Brayden Martin tallied 15 points. Marcos Cintron added 8 points in the setback.

Grove City drops to 12-3 on the season, and 6-3 in District 10 Region 5. The Eagles visit Westinghouse on Saturday.

Sharon improves to 15-2 overall on the season, and 9-0 in District 10 Region 5. The Tigers visit Franklin next Tuesday.