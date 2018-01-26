Potholes can be an expensive, unavoidable problem for drivers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pothole problem is far from over but mechanics are already seeing the mangled, messy after-effects.

Your car is taking a beating — bent wheels, blown-out tires, worn-out shock absorbers and broken struts. For mechanics, the work just keeps coming nonstop.

“Seeing wheel damage, tire damage, suspension damage, there’s a lot of potholes and we probably get 10 to 15 a day, on average,” said Bryon Kolat, with Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service.

Sometimes it’s nearly impossible to avoid them — there’s not much you can do.

One thing you shouldn’t do? Slam on your brakes.

“You’re going to tighten your suspension, which won’t absorb as much of the impact and you could also damage the brakes if you were on the brakes at the time of the impact. So best, if you have to hit one, roll over it as slow as you can,” Kolat said.

Repairs are much more expensive on newer-model cars.

“Nobody wants to reach into their pocket and fix their cars due to pothole damage that could be prevented if the roads were a little bit better,” said Jason Stanke, with The Tire Pad.

But that’s not the case right now. The next freeze and thaw cycle will just make more potholes.

It’s important to report troublesome potholes because if municipalities have never heard about the issue, they will deny claims.

