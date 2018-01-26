Rasile & Poole combine for 69; McDonald rolls

McDonald will play at Sebring on Tuesday.

By Published:
McDonald Blue Devils High School Basketball - McDonald, OH.

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) -Since the first poll was released on January 8, McDonald is 5-0 and outscored their opponents by an average of 41 points which includes tonight’s 96-44 victory over Mineral Ridge. The Blue Devils connected on 12 three-pointers as a team.

Zach Rasile is now 45 point shy of 1000 for his career. The 15-year old sophomore scored 35 tonight and made 8 three-point baskets. This was Rasile’s third 30-point game in the last four outings. Braedon Poole finished with 34 points as he made 16 field goals. Poole has averaged 29.3 points over his last three games. Matthew Beedle added 16 points also.

Jordon Zupko scored a team-high 18 points for Ridge as Kody Zupko tallied 11.

McDonald (13-1) will travel to Sebring for their next game on Tuesday. The Rams (4-12) will meet Badger tomorrow.

