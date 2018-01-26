Robert L. Guntrum Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert L. Guntrum, 74, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 26, 2018 at Washington Square Healthcare Center.

He was born June 7, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Clyde M. and Alice (Burrows) Guntrum and he lived in the area all his life.

Robert served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are a brother, Richard Stewart-Barnes of Willmar, Minnesota and a special friend, Bonnie Farsetti of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and two brothers, Reed Stewart and Roy Guntrum.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.