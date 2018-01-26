Trumbull Co. dog pound buys ID tagging machine

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are showing off the newest addition to the dog pound, one that helps ensure lost dogs get returned home.

The county recently bought a refurbished ID tagging machine for $2,900 with money from the dog and kennel fund.

All dogs adopted from the pound will now go home with a tag bearing their name, phone number and address.

You can also stop in and purchase one for your pet for $5.

“Anyone can come in and get a tag anytime they want. The more dogs we can get home the better for everyone,” said Chief Executive Dog Warden Gwen Logan.

The Trumbull County Dog Warden’s office offers other forms of identification too, like licenses and microchipping.