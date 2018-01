AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Akron will get rid of almost all Friday classes starting this fall.

School leaders say the move to four class days a week will free up more time for internships, work and clubs.

University of Akron President Matthew Wilson said students won’t spend less time in the classroom, however. The 50-minute classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will become 75-minutes classes twice a week.

Some Friday classes could also be moved to Thursday.