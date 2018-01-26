Velmond Staton Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Velmond Staton, age 88, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 4:41 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Eastland Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 25, 1929 in Salt Lick, Kentucky, the son of the late Herman Beckham and Iva (McClain) Staton.

Velmond owned and operated Staton Builders for over 40 years.

He loved building cabinets, bird houses and especially loved his family.

Velmond was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God for most of his adult life.

He married the love of his life, Geneva Allen on August 21, 1948 and they have had 69 blessed years of marriage together.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Staton of Newton Falls; his daughter, Elaine (Ernest) Hauck of Baltimore, Maryland; his son, Gregory (Mary) Staton of Newton Falls; his sisters, Norma Sue Myers of Palmyra and Jean (Carl) Estlack of Southington; his brothers, Herman Staton, Jr. of Farmers, Kentucky, Marvin Staton of Champion, Arvie (Shirley) Staton of Newton Falls and David (Penny) Staton of Newton Falls; his grandchildren, Randy and Bill Hauck, Amanda (Jeramiah) Schuh, Tisha (Ryan) Jewell, Max Flack and Audrey (Rob) Horner and his great-grandchildren, Evelyn Rose Schuh, Logan Flack, Jordan Hauck, Madeline and Ethan Remby, Brennon and Mariel Jewell.

Velmond is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Karen Bennett; his brother, Bill Staton and his two sisters, Frances Caudill and Elvera Ayersman.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, January 29, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the Newton Falls First Church of God on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Arnold Edmondson officiating.

Velmond will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Should friends or family so choose, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of God, 426 W. Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444, for Simeon Howard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

