Warren Twp. murder suspect takes plea deal before trial starts

Jimmie Stella was sentenced to 11 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of murder in Warren Township averted a trial and took a plea deal.

Jimmie Stella, 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Trumbull County Court Thursday. He was immediately sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Stella is accused in the October 2016 shooting death of Mark Cleveland.

Police say Stella fired several shots into a house on Bane Street in Warren Township, hitting Cleveland in the leg. Cleveland died of blood loss at the scene.

Stella’s murder trial was scheduled to start Monday.

One month before the shooting, Stella was charged with felonious assault after crashing into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser while driving drunk. The trooper was treated for injuries, as well as the driver who had been pulled over at the time. Stella will be back in court in February facing charges in that case.

