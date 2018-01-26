Youngstown police find remains of human skull in woods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Police in Youngstown say they’ve found what appears to be a human skull in the woods.

Capt. Brad Blackburn says around 7 p.m. Friday, police found what seem to be the partial remains of a human skull.

Earlier, a man called police saying he had found a skull while walking in the woods at Kensington Avenue and Halleck Street.

Blackburn says the Mahoning County Coroner’s office will examine the remains. He says dental or DNA testing may be necessary to provide more details.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)