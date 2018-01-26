Youngstown police find remains of human skull in woods

Police responded to a call from a man saying he had found a skull while walking in the woods

By Published:
youngstown police generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Police in Youngstown say they’ve found what appears to be a human skull in the woods.

Capt. Brad Blackburn says around 7 p.m. Friday, police found what seem to be the partial remains of a human skull.

Earlier, a man called police saying he had found a skull while walking in the woods at Kensington Avenue and Halleck Street.

Blackburn says the Mahoning County Coroner’s office will examine the remains. He says dental or DNA testing may be necessary to provide more details.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s