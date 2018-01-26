YSU app gives students essential information

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new phone app is a big hit on campus at Youngstown State University.

The new version of the Youngstown State app was unveiled in the summer and ready for incoming freshman in the fall. With fall enrollment being the largest ever, over 16,000 people have downloaded the app.

Students can browse course listings, check into events, and access critical resources like police and other emergency contacts.

It also has a GPS system to help students locate classes, which has been popular for incoming freshmen.

It also gives students an opportunity to provide feedback, so that faculty can adjust to their needs.

Joy Polkabla Byers, YSU director of campus recreation, said students are using the app to stay engaged.

“Everybody is using their phone for everything that they do. It’s just another opportunity for students to give a shout out to have a great day or I’ve got a question about parking or who can tell me what the hours are at the rec center,” Byers said.

Francine Hazy is a sophomore at YSU and says the app is a great way to check something quickly.

“I use it a lot when I just need to check something real quick about the hours of the rec center or the date of a certain event or the location of one of my classes, especially now that we’ve just started the new semester,” Hazy said. “I use it a lot to make sure I can keep all my different buildings and professors straight.”

Students say they would like to see parking and shuttle services become part of the app. They want to know where the shuttles are around campus and when the next pick up is.