Comeback bid falls short for YSU women against Wright State

The Penguins went on a 15-2 run in the 3rd quarter, but lost to the Raiders in the end, 69-59 Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team rallied from an 18-point deficit to take a lead in the fourth period but fell short of completing the big comeback in a 69-59 loss to Wright State Saturday at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins trailed 39-23 at halftime, and they were down 18 three different times in the first five minutes of the second half before rallying. YSU went on a 15-2 run to climb to within five late in the third period and eventually took a 56-54 lead with 3:45 left in the fourth. Wright State regrouped and outscored the Penguins 15-3 down the stretch for the 10-point victory.

Sarah Cash had 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to lead Youngstown State. Nikki Arbanas scored seven of her 10 points in the third period, and 10 different Penguins scored.

YSU, which lost by 23 at Wright State 12 days ago, did a much better job on boards in this bout with the Raiders but struggled again with turnovers. The Penguins committed 19 turnovers, which led to a decisive 23-7 scoring advantage for the Raiders in points off turnovers.

Youngstown State shot 39.2 percent for the game, which was just behind Wright State’s 39.7 percent. The Raiders made three more field goals and held a five-point advantage at the free-throw line.

YSU will begin a four-game road trip at Oakland on Thursday at 7 p.m.

