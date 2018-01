Related Coverage Pulaski Twp. police looking for man last seen Friday evening

PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The body of a missing Pulaski Township man who was last seen on Jan. 19 was found on Saturday.

According to WTAE, family members of 55-year-old Vincent Huntley formed a search party and ended up finding his body near the Edgewood Longterm Structured Residence, where he was staying.

His body was reportedly found about 500 feet from the residence.