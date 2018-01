WARREN, OH (WKBN)-Warren Harding used a 10-0 run to start the game to pace their way to a win over Canfield Saturday night 54-38.

The Raiders have now won 4-straight games and six of their last sever after a 1-3 start.

Terrion Jackson led the way for Harding with 13 points while Dom McGhee had 11 and  Delmar Moore added 10.

For Canfield, Conor Crogan had a game-high 14 while Zach Tinkey had 10.

The win moves Harding to 8-5 overall while Canfield drops to 7-4.