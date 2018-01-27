Former Austintown-Fitch standout sentenced to four years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Austintown-Fitch football standout is now in the Mahoning County Justice Center from an incident back in January 2017.

According to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Tyler Hewlett was arrested and booked Saturday for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The office’s website says he’s been sentenced to four years in prison for the offenses. No bond has been set.

WKBN is working to gather more information about this story, including details of the January 2017 incident. Stick with us for the latest.