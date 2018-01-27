Game of the Week interview: Sharon’s Zach Sarver



SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon topped Grove City 51-46 in overtime Friday night in a live presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Friday night.

After the game, Tigers’ Head Coach Zach Sarver joined Chad Krispinsky to offer his thoughts on the victory.

Ethan Porterfield led the Tigers with 19 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Tristan Ballard reached double-figures with 10 points and six boards, while Elite Williams added 9 points and five rebounds.

Sharon improves to 15-2 overall on the season, and 9-0 in District 10 Region 5. The Tigers visit Franklin next Tuesday.