Game of the Week interview: Struthers Coach John Grandy



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers held off Poland 58-49 Saturday afternoon in girls’ high school basketball action. The win keeps the Wildcats in the mix for at least a share of the AAC White Title.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV.

Following the win, WIldcats’ Head Coach John Grandy joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Trinity McDowell led the Wildcats with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in the win. Khaylah Brown added 16 points and six rebounds, while Alexis Bury chipped in with 11 points.

Struthers improves to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the AAC White.