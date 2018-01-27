Grove City rebounds to get to 13-3; Thrasher with 16

The Eagles reached win #13 with their 16-point victory.

By Published:
Grove City Eagles High School Basketball

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – After falling in overtime to Sharon last night, Grove City rebounds nicely to get by First Christian this evening in Slippery Rock, 50-34. The Eagles (13-3) have now won 6 of their last 7 contests.

Isaac Thrasher led Grove City with a pair of three-pointers to finish with 16 points. Brayden Martin also made two 3-point shots as he closed out his afternoon with 11. Martin Beatty tallied 7 points as well.

Sophomore Uros Cica paced First Christian with 12 points. Khamoni Moye had 6 also for the Eagles.

First Christian (9-7) fell to 9-7 with a road matchup with Conneaut on the horizon on Wednesday.

Grove City is set to meet Hickory on Wednesday.

