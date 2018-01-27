Jennie E. Shacklock Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Jennie E. Shacklock, age 96, formerly of Hugley Road, Otter Creek Township, passed away Saturday morning, January 27, 2018 in the Grove At Greenville.

She was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on January 31, 1921 to Roy and Theresa Hoovler.

Jennie was a homemaker and was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville.

She married Arthur J. Shacklock on October 18, 1938, he preceded her in death on August 16, 1990.

Jennie is survived by three daughters, Lucy Hawkins of Greenville, Susan Vidal of Erie and Mary Ryan and her husband, Shawn of Jacksonville, Florida; six sons, Larry Shacklock and his wife, Carol of Masury, Ohio, James Shacklock and his wife, Phyllis of Greenville, Mark Shacklock and his wife, Gayle of Greenville, Brian Shacklock and his wife, Connie of Reedsville, North Carolina, Timothy Shacklock of Greenville and Arthur Shacklock of Greenville and two sisters, Veronica Nagy and Margaret Forney, both of Greenville. She is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Joan Shacklock; five sisters and two brothers.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Streetin Greenville.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. V. David Foradori, officiating Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Burial will be private in St. Michael Cemetery.