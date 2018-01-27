Jerry T. Mort Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Jerry T. Mort, 72, of Niles died Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

He was born August 20, 1945 in Warren, a son of Thomas and Betty (King) Mort and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a truckdriver for Strimbu Trucking.

He leaves two daughters, Raini Pena of Howland and Linda Garrett of Oklahoma; two sons, Rob Mort of Wisconsin and Terry Midgley of Oklahoma; eight grandchildren and his “soulmate” of thirty years, Grindl Frame.

Services will be private.