YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jose Luis Rivera-Ortiz age 52 of Youngstown passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

He was born on Wednesday, January 26, 1966.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m.