Kennedy girls win 6th straight; tops Neshannock at SRU

Kennedy will meet Reynolds on Monday.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – After a big first quarter (19-5), Kennedy Catholic posts a 41-34 victory over Neshannock this afternoon. Malia Magestro tallied 17 points for the Lady Eagles. Magestro went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe. Makayla Utlak also scored 10 for Kennedy.

Neshannock was led by Carmie Matarazzo, who scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. She also made 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Brie Dean finished with 11 points on 3 three-point baskets. The Lancers had lost for their first time this season on Monday at Mohawk (50-41).

The Lady Lancers (14-2) return home to take on West Middlesex on Tuesday.

Kennedy Catholic (12-4) is seeking their 7th win in a row when they travel to Reynolds on Monday.

