Louis “Louie” Ciabattoni Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Louis “Louie” Ciabattoni, 84, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 after a brief stay at Hospice.

He was born January 30, 1933, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Luigi and Pasqualina “Pauline” Ciabattoni.

He was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He moved to Cortland in 1973.

Louie retired in 1992 from Copperweld Steel as a member of the linegang for over 30 years. Louie was the owner of A&S Fabricating.

He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland, Cortland Moose Lodge 1012 and Trumbull Rod & Gun Club.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved gardening and being outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Carol Ciabattoni of Hilliard, Ohio, Chris Ciabattoni of Columbus, Ohio and Anthony (Lissette) Ciabattoni of Miami, Florida; two grandchildren; a brother, Virgil (Dolores) Ciabattoni of Cortland; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Susan Ciabattoni of Saunderstown, Rhode Island and his dog, Bug and cat, Ci Ci.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet Ciabattoni, whom he married February 25, 1960 and passed away November 7, 2004 and a brother, Joseph Ciabattoni, M.D. and Phd.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Rev. Carl G. Kish officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louie’s name to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, Ohio 44410 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

