McDowell leads Struthers past Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers held off Poland 58-49 Saturday afternoon in girls’ high school basketball action. The win keeps the Wildcats in the mix for at least a share of the AAC White Title.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV.

Trinity McDowell led the Wildcats with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in the win. Khaylah Brown added 16 points and six rebounds, while Alexis Bury chipped in with 11 points.

Poland was led by Sarah Bury and Jackie Grisdale who tallied 11 points apiece. Bella Gajdos also reached double-figures with 10 in the setback.

Poland drops to 13-4 overall on the season, and 8-1 in AAC White Tier action. The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday at Hubbard.

Struthers improves to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the AAC White.

