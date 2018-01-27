Michael J. Pritchard, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Michael J. Pritchard, Sr., age 52 of Warren died Saturday morning, January 27, 2018 at Community Skilled Nursing Centre.

He was born June 27, 1965 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Mary O’Hara Pritchard, Sr.

He leaves three daughters, Alicia, Katherine and Mollie Pritchard; a son, Michael Pritchard, Jr.; A brother, William Pritchard, Jr. and three grandchildren.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.