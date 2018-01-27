Neal Mangus Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Neal Mangus, 90, of Park Vista Retirement Community, formerly of Sarasota, Florida and Cleveland died Saturday morning, January 27, at Park Vista.

Neal was born May 7, 1927 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Howard Senate and Alda (Burtnett) Mangus.

Neal served in the United States Army and worked as a materials manager for General Electric for 40 years, retiring in 1988.

He was an avid bowler and golfer.

His wife, the former Eleanor Ann Gordon, whom he married January 25, 1951, died May 3, 2005.

He leaves his son, Dave and wife, Shelley Mangus of Canfield and three grandsons, Adam (Jenny) Mangus, David Mangus and Michael (Bri) Mangus.

Besides his parents and his wife, Neal was preceded in death by two brothers, Kermit Mangus and Howard Mangus and three sisters, Theda Hammond, Amber Saum and Sara Gene Mangus.

There will be a private gathering for family at a later date in Cleveland where he had lived most of his life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

