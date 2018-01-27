Player of the Game: Trinity McDowell (Struthers)



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers standout Trinity McDowell was named Player of the Game for her play in the Wildcats 58-49 win over Poland Saturday afternoon

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 27th

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

McDowell finished with a game-high 20 points. She also pulled down 13 rebounds, with a pair or blocked shots in the win, helping the Wildcats keep pace for at least a share of the AAC White Tier title.