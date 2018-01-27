Player of the Game: Trinity McDowell (Struthers)

McDowell finished with a game-high 20 points. 13 rebounds, with a pair or blocked shots in the win

Struthers standout Trinity McDowell was named Player of the Game for her play in the Wildcats 58-49 win over Poland Saturday afternoon.


The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 27th

McDowell finished with a game-high 20 points. She also pulled down 13 rebounds, with a pair or blocked shots in the win, helping the Wildcats keep pace for at least a share of the AAC White Tier title.

