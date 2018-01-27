Quad County Coaches recognize football all-stars

WELLSVILLE, OHIO (WKBN) – It may be the middle of the high school basketball season, but Saturday afternoon at the Sons of Italy hall in Wellsville, the Quad County Coaches Association held their annual football banquet. The Sons of Italy prepared the meal, while the Wellsville High School cheerleaders served the luncheon.

17 of the 22 member schools were represented at the luncheon, which honored the standout out football players from the past 2017 season. From those all-stars, the organization will select its team to participate in the Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic in June.

QCCA president Nick Haught introduced each of the school coaches, who in turn introduced all of their representative players who have been named as the association’s all-stars. Approximately 115 players were named to the all-star team.

Those schools that qualified for the 2017 OHSAA playoffs also received a small trophy from the organization to recognize their accomplishment from the past season. Those schools that received playoff recognition included Columbiana, Crestview, East Palestine, Lisbon, Salem, South Range, Steubenville, Steubenville Catholic Central, Struthers, and Western Reserve.

In addition to those schools, two coaches received special recognition for their successful 2017 teams. The Columbiana Coach of the Year went to East Palestine’s Tony Foster who guided the Bulldogs to an 8-3 season, a division 6 playoff appearance, and an Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference championship.

The association’s Coach of the Year award went to South Range’s Dan Yeagley. Yeagley’s Raiders went 13-1, making it all the way to the state semi-finals in division 5. With receiving the honor Yeagley will assume the duties as the head coach of the Ohio team in the Penn-Ohio game.

Yeagley addressed the seniors in the group to stronger consider playing in the game when he contacts them in the upcoming weeks. Reminding them that they have a tremendous opportunity to play one last time at the scholastic level and to represent their state in the all-star event.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, June 28th at Salem High School. The 39th annual event will see if the Ohio squad can repeat following an exciting 21-20 over Pennsylvania last year at Geneva.

Columbiana’s Coach Bob Spaite reminded the association’s coaches that they will be holding their annual coaches clinic at the Hollywood Racino in Austintown February 16 and 17th. The association has partnered with Youngstown State University to bring in college coaches from the University of Kentucky and YSU to speak to share new strategies and practice methods to utilize on the football gridiron.

