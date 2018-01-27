Road woes continue as YSU falls at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WKBN)-The Youngstown State men’s basketball team shot 37.9 percent from the field and had one player reach double figures in an 85-67 loss to Green Bay on Saturday afternoon at the Resch Center.

Senior Cameron Morse scored a team-high 17 points and was the only player to reach double figures for the Penguins, who fall to 6-17 overall and 4-6 in the league.

Green Bay, which made 11 3-pointers, had four players scored in double digits led by Khalil Small’s 27 points. Kameron Hankerson had 12 points while Sandy Cohen and David Jesperson each had 11 for Green Bay, which improves to 10-15 overall and 5-7 in the league.

Green Bay scored the first 10 points, made seven 3-pointers in the first half and never trailed in the game.

Youngstown State trailed by as many as 13, 30-17, with 7:09 left in the first half before a 10-0 run got the Penguins within three,, 30-27, with just over five-minutes left. Noe Anabir split a pair of free throws, freshman Garrett Covington had a layup and a 3-pointer, Tyree Robinson converted a layup and Morse hit a jumper to cap the Penguins’s run.

After two free throws by Small, Devin Haygood got the Penguins back within three, 32-29, with 3:08 remaining.

Green Bay, though, scored nine straight points to push the lead back to 12 and Morse’s jumper with 46 seconds left gave the Penguins a 10-point halftime deficit, 41-31.

In the second half, Youngstown State cut the lead down to seven after three free throws by Morse and a layup by Haygood, 43-36, and a 3-pointer by Morse got the Penguins back within 10, 53-43, the 13:02 mark.

The Phoenix extended their lead to 17, 60-43, just two minutes later and led by as many as 20, 72-52, with 5:58 to go.

Youngstown State hosts Northern Kentucky, Thursday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.

COURTESY: YSU ATHLETICS