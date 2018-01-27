Ronald E. Santti Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ronald Edward Santti, 84, of Warren, passed away following a lengthy illness, Saturday afternoon, January 27, 2018, at his residence.

He was born November 28, 1933 in Warren, the son of Leopold M. and Lillian (Hautala) Santti.

Ron was a June, 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and the Carnegie Institute of Technology.

He worked at the Ravenna Arsenal and then spent the remainder of his working career in computers as a data processing coordinator with the Warren City Schools for 27 years prior to retiring.

He married the former Kay L. Klingensmith on June 19, 1955. They shared almost 63 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Ron and his wife were lifelong active members of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Warren. He served as President of Council and Treasurer and sang with the church choir for a time. He also sang the Messiah with the Warren Community Chorus.

He was a member of the St. Mark’s golf team and enjoyed the sport for many years. He was also a member of the Finn Open Committee and played in the tournament until his health prevented him from doing so. He played baseball, basketball and football for Harding and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Ron officiated high school and college football for 15 years before retiring to teach a football officiating class. He also played Voima baseball and basketball. He was active in all of his children’s activities and was PTA president of Emerson School and served as president and founding member of the Warren Olympic Club.

Ron adored his wife Kay and treasured their relationship. He also dearly loved his children and grandchildren and his beautiful blue eyes lit up every time he saw them.

Besides his wife, Ron is survived by a daughter, Lana Marie (Nick) Kontos, of Warren; his daughter-in-law, Carrie Santti and his grandchildren, Samantha and Spencer Santti and Paras Kontos.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Todd E. Santti.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Dave Conrad of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles, officiating.

Friends may call for one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Ron will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

The family would like to thank Dr. Behari and his staff along with SouthernCare Hospice for all of the kind and compassionate care they provided Ron and his family.

In lieu of flowers, they request that material contributions be made to SouthernCare Hospice Services, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, Ohio 44515, in his memory.