Sharon Police: Woman wanted for attempted homicide

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed during an argument with 24-year-old Vania Smith

By Published: Updated:
generic police lights
Photo courtesy of WHTM

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharon Police Department responded to a call at the 300 block of Sterling Avenue for an alleged stabbing on Saturday.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed during an argument with 24-year-old Vania Smith — both of Sharon.

According to the department, the 22-year-old was taken to a nearby trauma center for a partially collapsed lung. She is in stable condition.

According to police, Smith is wanted for homicide and assault.

The department said she should be considered armed and dangerous. Only law enforcement should approach her.

Anyone with information should contact the Sharon Police Department through the Mercer County EMA at (724) 662-6110.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s