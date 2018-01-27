Stella M. Gilson Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Stella M. Gilson, 100, of 339 East Jamestown Road in Greenville, (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of 140 Hempfield Avenue, Hempfield Township, passed away at 4:22 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on September 7, 1917 to the late, Jacob and Mabel (Kamerer) Beil.

Stella and her husband, Joseph owned and operated the paint store Penn Sales for many years. She then worked in the kitchen at St. Paul’s, until retirement.

Stella was a member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, where she belonged to the Women’s Friendship Circle. She also volunteered at the Good Shepherd Center in Greenville.

Stella enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, taking walks and generally being outside as much as she could.

She was married to her first husband and father of her children, Joseph Nemeth, on September 26, 1938 and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1993.

Stella is survived by daughter, Betty Langietti and her husband, Daniel, of Greenville; three grandchildren, Robert Nemeth of Kinsman, Ohio, Bryan Daniel Langietti and his wife, Vicki, of Beaver Falls and Marcia Nemeth of Sharpsville; nine great-grandchildren, Kristi, Jackie, Robert, Christine, Julia, Sidney, Alyssa, Amanda and Alexa; two great-great-grandchildren, Eliana and Silas and sister-in-law, Shirley Beil of Arizona.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by son, Robert Nemeth; three brothers, Stanley Beil, Warren Beil and William Beil; three sisters, Gladys Harpst, Laura Vosler and Nettie Wiley and second husband, James “Jim” Gilson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, with Rev. June Boutwell of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, officiating.

Burial will take place at Delaware Cemetery in Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or St. Paul’s, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or SouthernCare Hospice, 1245 Park Avenue, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.