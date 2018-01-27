TX man held without bond, threatened players and fans at Steelers game

He said he planned to shoot players, fans and then himself during the playoff game

The FBI said a Texas man was planning a mass shooting at Sunday's Steelers vs. Jaguars playoff game.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A man from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for threatening a mass shooting at the Steelers v.s. Jaguars playoff game.

Yuttana Choochongkol — also known as Jason Manotham — sent multiple threats to Pittsburgh news station KDKA and the Heinz Field website.

He said he planned to shoot players, fans and then himself during the playoff game on January 14th.

Federal authorities arrested Choochongkol on January 12, before he ever got the chance.

Friday, the Department of Justice announced that Choochongkol will be held without bond — until he goes before a federal judge in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

He faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

68,000 people attended the game.

