Youngstown Mayor holds inaugural ball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mayor Tito Brown will be holding his inaugural ball Saturday at Stambaugh Auditorium. Money from the event will go to his foundation.

“I found out when I was out campaigning there were issues with childhood obesity [and] our youth in the community. So our focus is to be on youth, senior citizens and the elderly as well,” said Mayor Brown.

The foundation remains nameless. He plans to let the community decide the name after the event.

He said that he is the one expected to find most of the funding for the foundation.

“I know the public dollars at City Hall can’t help as much as it needs. So I’m going to leverage my position as mayor so I get private investors to invest. So we can do more in the parks, maybe some after school feeding, bullying is a big issue.”

The public event has sold out with over 600 people planning to attend.